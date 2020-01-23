Suniel Shetty is Chandroth Panicker in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Suniel Shetty’s look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was unveiled recently. Suniel Shetty’s look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was unveiled recently.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s look from the upcoming multilingual period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was revealed on Thursday. Shetty is playing a warrior named Chandroth Panicker in the big-budget war movie, which is being directed by National-Award winning filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Lately, Shetty has shown a great amount of interest in exploring acting jobs in the south film industry. He has no qualms in playing the supporting role as long as the production cost runs into multiple crores. In the last few months, he has shared screen space with some of the biggest superstars of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the titular role, is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri), during 16th century Kerala. The film was shot for over three months at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, the filmmakers had said at the time that the special effects work would take nearly a year to complete.

Marakkar will hit screens simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The filmmakers will release the Hindi version later.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled to release on March 26.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd