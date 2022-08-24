scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Sundari Gardens trailer: Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav star in this intriguing slice-of-life drama, watch video

Written and helmed by Charlie Davis and bankrolled by Salim Ahamed, the SonyLIV movie will be available to stream on the OTT platform from September 2 onwards.

sundari gardensNeeraj and Aparna in a still from the movie.

A trailer of Sundari Gardens, starring Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles, was released by SonyLIV on Wednesday.

The intriguing trailer starts on a sweet note, giving a love triangle/slice-of-life vibe, but midway, the tone of the promo suddenly changes, going into a darker, dramatic zone.

Written and helmed by Charlie Davis and bankrolled by Salim Ahamed, the SonyLIV movie will be available to stream on the OTT platform from September 2 onwards.

Aparna Balamurali is best known for her work in Suriya’s National Award-winning aviation drama Soorarai Pottru, for which she even won a National Award. On the other hand, Neeraj Madhav became a household name after his turn as the bad guy in Amazon Prime show The Family Man Season 1.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:46:44 pm
Next Story

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to the tunes of some in Rahul, Priyanka offices

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Premium
Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rahul disha
8 photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s recent romantic getaway
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement