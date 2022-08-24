Sundari Gardens trailer: Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav star in this intriguing slice-of-life drama, watch video

A trailer of Sundari Gardens, starring Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles, was released by SonyLIV on Wednesday.

The intriguing trailer starts on a sweet note, giving a love triangle/slice-of-life vibe, but midway, the tone of the promo suddenly changes, going into a darker, dramatic zone.

Written and helmed by Charlie Davis and bankrolled by Salim Ahamed, the SonyLIV movie will be available to stream on the OTT platform from September 2 onwards.

Aparna Balamurali is best known for her work in Suriya’s National Award-winning aviation drama Soorarai Pottru, for which she even won a National Award. On the other hand, Neeraj Madhav became a household name after his turn as the bad guy in Amazon Prime show The Family Man Season 1.