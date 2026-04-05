2,500 movies in 62 years: Even if we start watching Sukumari’s films at a rate of one per day, we would finish only by 2033

Versatility is not something all actors possess. In fact, it’s often far more difficult to be versatile than to be prolific, which is why not many attempt it. As tedious as the task already is, the industry’s penchant for stereotyping artistes adds to the woes of those trying to expand their horizons. As a result, many end up playing characters that seem cut from the same cloth over and over again. Even the Malayalam film industry, renowned for its experimentation and revered for its artistes’ willingness not to be weighed down by their image, has at times chained actors to certain roles, thus denying them the opportunity to experiment.

However, a few have stormed ahead, breaking down such barriers and not allowing anyone to reduce their artistic identity to a few archetypes. Sukumari was not just one of them, but arguably the queen among them. She could switch from Dick Ammayi (Boeing Boeing) to Devaki (Arappatta Kettiya Gramathil) at whim. For her, the journey from Revathi (Poochakkoru Mookkuthi) to Sulochana Thankappan (Thalayanamanthram) was as effortless as moving from Maggie Aunty (Vandanam) to Kannappa Chekavar’s wife (Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha), Subhadra Kunjamma (Chakkikotha Chankaran), and Nabisa (Mizhikal Sakshi). She could be the funny one, the arrogant one, the devious one, the troubled one, the aching one, the scarred one, the envious one, and the liberated one — back-to-back or even simultaneously.

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Accidental entry into world of cinema

Born on October 6, 1940, Sukumari made her silver screen debut at the tender age of 10 in the Tamil film Or Iravu (1951). Director P Neelakantan offered her a role in the movie after chancing upon her while she was coincidentally on a film set with her relative, veteran actor Padmini (one among the ‘Travancore Sisters’ trio). Her passion for dance and her natural acting style quickly made her a prominent figure in the industry.

Even her entry into Malayalam cinema was entirely coincidental. In director SM Sriramulu Naidu’s Thaskaraveeran (1957), when the actor who was supposed to play Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair’s wife failed to show up, the role was given to Sukumari, who was then a member of the movie’s dance troupe.

Sukumari had the unique fortune of playing both the heroine and the mother to several legendary heroes. (Credit: AMMA) Sukumari had the unique fortune of playing both the heroine and the mother to several legendary heroes. (Credit: AMMA)

Right from the onset of her career, despite it being an era dominated by leading ladies like Sarada, Sheela, and Jayabharathi, Sukumari managed to handle serious mother roles and comedic ones with equal ease, regardless of her actual age. Her on-screen pairing with Adoor Bhasi in comedy sequences became iconic, and the two appeared together in over 30 films.

Interestingly, she had the unique fortune of playing both the heroine and the mother to almost all legendary heroes in Malayalam cinema of that era, including Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Madhu. She also shared the screen with veterans like SP Pillai, Bahadoor, Sankaradi, Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, Nedumudi Venu, Bharat Gopy, and Thilakan, and even stole the spotlight from them often. Later, she also became an on-screen mother, sister, and friend to the next generation of actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty, among others.

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Sukumari won the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Namma Gramam. (Credit: AMMA) Sukumari won the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Namma Gramam. (Credit: AMMA)

Unfortunate death

In an illustrious career spanning 62 years, she appeared in over 2,500 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sinhala, French, Italian, Bengali, Tulu, English, and Kannada languages. In 2003, she was honoured with the Padma Shri. Aside from a National Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Namma Gramam, she also won several Kerala State Film Awards for Second Best Actress. Beyond cinema, she was a vibrant presence in dance, theatre, and stage shows as well. She is widely known among her colleagues and Malayalam movie audiences as Sukumari “Amma.”

According to Rediff, she married veteran filmmaker A Bhimsingh in 1959 at the age of 19 but became a widow by 30. She shared a son named Suresh Bhimsingh, with him. Sukumari passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on March 26, 2013, after battling burns suffered following an accident at her residence.

Yet, thanks to the hundreds of characters she immortalised, Sukumari continues to live on in the hearts of film lovers.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this retrospective on the life and career of Sukumari are editorial in nature. This content is provided for informational and commemorative purposes, honoring the artistic legacy of the late actor.

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