Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer: Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari promise a tragic love story

The trailer of Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, is out. Sufiyum Sujatayum is the first Malayalam film to premiere on a streaming platform after the country went into lockdown, following the outbreak of coronavirus. The movie is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas.

Shanavas made his directorial debut with Karie in 2017. The film also revolved around a dance form called karinkaliyattam. His latest Sufiyum Sujatayum centres on Sufi dance.

However, Sufiyum Sujatayum seems to be more than just Sufi whirling. The film tries to reflect on society’s deep-seated bigotry. It is a classical love story of people from different communities falling in love only to draw society’s condemnation.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sujata, a girl from the upper caste, falls in love with a Sufi. Their love may be pure, but some people see malice in their relationship. Calling it “Love Jihad”, the society tragically separates the two lovers.

“The film is an innocent love story, where love is burdened by prejudices and discrimination. The movie is a drama and narrated with a lot of sensitivity and honesty. I had a great time working on the movie. It was challenging to work with some very brilliant colleagues and crew members. I’m really looking forward to the audience’s response. I hope they get immersed in the world of Sufi and Sujata like I did and I hope everyone makes their own special connection to the characters and the story,” Aditi Rao Hydari said.

Going by the trailer, Sujata is forced to marry another man that her family and society approves of. Hell, with her consent. A classic tale of love and lifelong suffering.

Jayasurya plays the other man in Sujata’s life. “Sufiyum Sujatayum depicts the incomplete love-story of a beautiful girl. I play the role of the husband to Aditi’s character. An interesting and nuanced role of a husband that knows of his wife’s love for another man, and tries to find ways to keep his family together. There’s a lot that we’re trying to convey through the film, and one will have to watch the movie and be part of it to know how beautifully these sequences take place,” added Jayasurya.

Composer M Jayachandran has scored music for the romantic musical, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 3.

