Sufiyum Sujatayum song Vathikkalu Vellaripravu: Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in this soulful ballad

The first track from upcoming Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum is out. Titled Vathikkalu Vellaripravu, the track was unveiled by Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi on their social media handles.

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in the lead roles, Sufiyum Sujatayum is touted to be a tragic love story. Written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the story here revolves around people from different communities falling in love only to draw society’s condemnation. Aditi Rao Hydari’s character, Sujatha, falls in love with a sufi singer from the Muslim community.

Vathikkalu Vellaripravu is a soulful ballad where we get a glimpse of this ill-fated love story.

Composed by veteran music composer M Jayachandran, the track has been sung by Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen and Zia Ul Haq.

Talking about Vathikkalu Vellaripravu, Jayachandran said, “Vathikkalu Vellaripravu is a poignant song that brings out the innocence and endearment of new-found love and companionship. Set to beautiful constructed cinematic shots, the song is our ode to pure, innocent love. I hope audiences enjoy the song. Sufiyam Sujatayum is a musical love story and understandably music plays a key role. Each song has been crafted very carefully and resonates with the movie’s tone, mood, and story.”

Sufiyum Sujatayum will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 3.

