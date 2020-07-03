scorecardresearch
Friday, July 03, 2020
Sufiyum Sujatayum movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2020 10:03:55 am
Starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan in the lead roles, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was initially scheduled to release in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the eventual closing of all theaters nationwide, the film had to premiere on the streaming platform.

Produced by Vijay Babu, Sufiyum Sujatayum has been written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas.

The film is a love story that follows Sujata, a girl who belongs to an upper caste, who falls in love with a Sufi. Their love is not accepted by the society and Sujata’s parents marry her off to a man of their choice.

In Sufiyum Sujatayum, Aditi Rao Hydari plays Sujata, who is a mute character. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Aditi spoke about playing the character and said, “I really enjoyed not having a language to communicate. If I am being silly about it, I will say Malayalam is very difficult as a language. And I would have found it very difficult to learn the lines. I feel like we hide behind the language and we don’t look at people when we speak. But, when you don’t have a language to hide behind, you have to look into a person’s eyes. And that person will see exactly what you think and what you feel. I think that honesty is so beautiful. And Sujata is to me is the embodiment of that innocence of true love.”

Aditi also spoke about the work she had to put in to play Sujata. “I had to learn sign language. They (filmmakers) had sent a sign language teacher to me in Mumbai and I worked for 10 days with the teacher. And you can’t master sign language in 10 days. The teacher was there every single day on the sets to help me with all kinds of doubts. But, how can you learn emotions and feelings? Ultimately, any part is about making your audience feel something. I have to feel it and (then) I have to make you feel it,” she said.

Follow all the latest updates about Sufiyum Sujatayum streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

10:03 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Aditi Rao Hydari is 'happy' and 'nervous'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is excited for the release of her film Sufiyum Sujatayum. She shared a photo of her streaming the movie on Amazon Prime Video and wrote, "Super happy and lowkey nervous 🤭🙈 #FirstDayFirstStream Go watch #SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime... NOW!"

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on

Producer Vijay Babu spoke with indianexpress.com about his decision to release the film digitally. He shared, "For me, it was not an easy decision. The reality is we have no clue when theaters are going to open. Even when theaters open with all the new rules, we don’t know whether people will visit them. And there are 52 movies which are ready for release right now. When will all these movies release?"

Babu added, "Sufiyum Sujatayum is a slow romantic thriller. It will take time to build up to success. When word of mouth starts spreading, if the movie stays in theaters, it becomes a hit. After the theaters are opened with a lot of restrictions, only movies of superstars like Marakkar and Malik can bring people to theaters. Because those are the movies people would want to watch in theaters. I went through a lot of struggle to make Sufiyum Sujatayum. The project was completed three years back. It even survived the floods. And during the lockdown, we got this opportunity to show Sufiyum Sujatayum in over 200 countries. We can’t ignore OTT platforms."

He also spoke about the casting of Aditi Rao Hydari and said, "Finding the right actor to play Sujata was the toughest task. For about three years, I couldn’t find Sujata. We needed an actor who can play Sujata at 22 and Sujata at 32. Sujata is extremely beautiful, and she is a kathak dancer. She is also mute. We were so confused after going through so many options. Finally, during an award show, I saw Aditi’s kathak performance. And I realized that she could play the part. I met her backstage and gave a brief narration. She loved it. She called me soon after she landed in Mumbai and three days later I went to Mumbai to give her a full narration. She lived as Sujata for 40 days. She even trained in sign language for her role. I think her performance will be one of the highlights of the movie."

