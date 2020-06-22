Sufiyum Sujatayum to being streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 3

Sufiyum Sujatayum is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. Sufiyum Sujatayum is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas.

Sufiyum Sujatayum, the first Malayalam film to release directly on an OTT platform, will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 3. The movie stars Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

Touted to be a romantic musical, Sufiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. Popular composer M Jayachandran has scored the music for the film, which is bankrolled under Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House banner.

It is worth noting that Vijay Babu and Jayasurya have collaborated for several movies in the past. The Aadu franchise is a successful venture of the duo.

After the coronavirus-induced lockdown cast a cloud of uncertainty over the opening of movie theaters, many filmmakers signed deals with streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video bagged the digital rights of about five south Indian movies, including recently released Penguin, Ponmagal Vandhal and Sufiyum Sujatayum.

