Sudani from Nigeria actor Savithri Sreedharan dies at 78

Savithri Sreedharan won the National and Kerala State Film Awards for her performance in Sudani from Nigeria. (Credit: Facebook, YT/apimalayalam)

Veteran actor Savithri Sreedharan, who rose to national fame with her award-winning performance in director Zakariya Mohammed’s Sudani from Nigeria (2018), died at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode, due to age-related ailments. She was 78 and had been bedridden for a long time.

Although she made her film debut in legendary writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair’s Kadavu (1991), Savithri did not focus on cinema immediately after that, as she was a towering figure in the theatre domain, where she shone brightly for about five decades, winning multiple Kerala State Awards for Best Stage Actress and one Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Drama (Best Actress).