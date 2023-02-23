Subi Suresh shared about her health issues in old video: ‘I didn’t eat when I was hungry. This was my bad habit’

The death of Malayalam actor and TV anchor Subi Suresh on February 22 has shocked the Malayalam entertainment industry. Subi was suffering from liver-related issues for a while now and had been undergoing treatment for the same. Meanwhile, a six-month-old YouTube video of the actor has resurfaced online in which she talks about her health issues and how she brought it all upon herself due to her poor lifestyle.

ALSO READ | Malayalam comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh dies at 41, was suffering from liver ailment

In the video, Subi explained why she had to take a break from making YouTube videos. The comedian said, “Since I don’t have the habit of having food and medicines on time, one day before a shoot, I had body and chest pain, and gastric problems. I was unable to have food the day before. I was vomiting a lot. I tried having tender coconut water, but I still vomited. I was unable to take food. I was tired as I could not have food for two days. Chest and body pain followed the gastric problem. I became very concerned. Then I went to the hospital and took ECG and other tests. There was no big problem but potassium was less, which the doctor at Rajagiri hospital had informed me earlier.”

However, Subi Suresh admitted that she didn’t follow the medication and proper diet suggested by the doctors as she was busy with her work. “People might think I am money minded. That is not the case. I was getting programs after a long time. I am someone who gets excited at the prospect of doing a program, not because of money but because I like working a lot. Between all this, I could not pay attention to having food on time. My brother and mother used to scold me for not having food. They were willing to buy me whatever I liked to eat but I did not have the mind to eat. I didn’t eat when I was hungry, I had to feel that I should eat. This was my bad habit.”

Eventually, her gastric problems turned severe due to lack of proper nutrition and she ended up consulting a gastroenterologist, who found a stone in her pancreas. “The biggest cause of concern was that magnesium, potassium, and sodium were low in my body. I had muscle pulls because of magnesium deficiency. I had to take potassium through drips. It was painful. I endured it as I thought I brought this upon myself. I then balanced my food by taking meals three times a day. I think I did not have such discipline in the last few years (laughs). After the shoots, I would arrive home very late and get up at 4-5 pm. Even if I get up in between, I drink water and go back to sleep. I was lazy. That was my biggest problem. I might have had food just once a day. All this led to me being hospitalised for 10 days. After the hospital stint, I am in a better place healthwise.”

She concluded the video by saying, “I want to tell all of you to have food on time. Even if it is a bit of food or something you like, try having it on time. I am sharing this out of my experience.”

However, Subi didn’t mention anything about liver issues in the video.

From Mohanlal to Mammootty to Dulquer Salmaan, many Malayalam stars expressed their shock at the untimely death of Subi Suresh. “Subi Suresh, the beloved artist who captured the love of the Malayali audience with a smile, left us untimely. Painful condolences on the departure of my dear sister who was supposed to go to many heights in acting and anchoring,” wrote Mohanlal in a Facebook post.