Streaming guide: 5 latest Malayalam movies you can stream this Vishu

Vishu marks the beginning of the Malayali New Year and this festival is synonymous with blockbuster movies. Keeping up with the tradition, the filmmakers have released quite a few interesting movies in theatres. Manju Warrier’s Chathur Mukham, Nizhal starring Nayanthara and Kunchako Boban, and Kunchako’s Nayattu have opened in cinemas this festival. However, if you are concerned with the growing cases of COVID-19 infections and want to stay home, good for you. There are a few good new movies that you can stream from the comfort and safety of your homes.

Five Malayalam movies you can stream this Vishu.

The Priest

Mammootty’s horror thriller was the first hit of Malayalam cinema at the box office this year. It was the first film starring a big star that released theatrically this year after the government allowed theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity in January. After the initial craze for Vijay’s Master died down, The Priest came out just at the right time and lifted the gloom at the box office again. Directed by newcomer Jofin T. Chacko, the film follows Fr. Carmen Benedict’s efforts to help unhappy ghosts find peace. The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role. The Priest starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video From April 14.

Joji

While the world is trying to make sense of things in the light of Covid-19 pandemic, Fahadh Faasil had been churning out some high-quality films. And one of them is Joji. Shot entirely during the lockdown, the film is inspired by Shakespearean tragedy, Macbeth. Written by acclaimed writer Syam Pushkaran, the film follows Joji’s sinister action in pursuit of wealth and autonomy. The film is directed by Dileesh Pothan. Joji is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Irul

Irul is the directorial debut of Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, who is an alumnus of Canada’s Vancouver Film School. He was earlier associated with acclaimed Bollywood films such as Newton, Badlapur, and Tumbbad. A classic whodunit set in the backdrop of a secluded house, it stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. Irul, which means darkness, is streaming on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kitchen

If there was one film that would make the practitioners of patriarchy uncomfortable, it has to be this gem. Helmed by Jeo Baby, the film follows a newlywed woman, and her struggles as she is forced into unpaid labour at her husband’s home. It is not just her story, but it is also the story of her predecessors spanning many generations. The film made a huge splash when it first released on the little-known Malayalam OTT platform, NeeStream. And it was recently made available on Amazon Prime Video.

Vellam

Jayasurya plays the role of a chronic drinker in this film, which is written and directed by Prajesh Sen. The film is said to be inspired by the real-life businessman, Murali Kunumpurath, who transformed his life after quitting his alcohol addiction. Besides Jayasurya the film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Sreelakshmi, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Johny Antony and others. Vellam is streaming on Sun NXT.