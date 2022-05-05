Sanal Kumar Sasidharan arrested after complaint by Manju Warrier

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was arrested at Parassala, Trivandrum after actor Manju Warrier filed a complaint against him for blackmailing and defaming her through posts on social media platforms.

Manju filed a complaint against Sanal at Elamakkara police station in Kochi on Wednesday. The case has been registered against Sanal on charges of threatening Manju online.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan recently took to Facebook and said Manju Warrier’s life is in danger. He added that the actor is in the custody of some people with vested interests. On Tuesday, Sanal sent a letter to the President of India and Chief Justice regarding his apprehensions about the “law and order situation in Kerala in the wake of various incidents starting from Shalu, transgender death to Manju Warrier’s case.” However, Manju hasn’t responded to any of Sanal’s posts till now.

Manju and Sanal have collaborated on a movie titled Ah’r (Kayattam). Sanal has acclaimed films like S. Durga, Ozhivudavasathi Kali and Oraalpokkam to his credit. S Durga won the prestigious Hivos Tiger Award at the 2017 International Film Festival of Rotterdam while Ozhivudivasathe Kali bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 2015.