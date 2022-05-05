scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan arrested after complaint by Manju Warrier

According to the complaint by Manju Warrier, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been blackmailing and defaming her through posts on social media platforms.

By: Entertainment Desk | Kochi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 2:36:10 pm
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Manju WarrierSanal Kumar Sasidharan arrested.

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was arrested at Parassala, Trivandrum after actor Manju Warrier filed a complaint against him for blackmailing and defaming her through posts on social media platforms.

Manju filed a complaint against Sanal at Elamakkara police station in Kochi on Wednesday. The case has been registered against Sanal on charges of threatening Manju online.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan recently took to Facebook and said Manju Warrier’s life is in danger. He added that the actor is in the custody of some people with vested interests. On Tuesday, Sanal sent a letter to the President of India and Chief Justice regarding his apprehensions about the “law and order situation in Kerala in the wake of various incidents starting from Shalu, transgender death to Manju Warrier’s case.” However, Manju hasn’t responded to any of Sanal’s posts till now.

Best of Express Premium

2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
‘Obnoxious’ speech does not call for heavy hand of the lawPremium
‘Obnoxious’ speech does not call for heavy hand of the law
Demolition to loudspeakers, AAP raises pitch to drown BJP ‘noise’Premium
Demolition to loudspeakers, AAP raises pitch to drown BJP ‘noise’
More Premium Stories >>

Manju and Sanal have collaborated on a movie titled Ah’r (Kayattam). Sanal has acclaimed films like S. Durga, Ozhivudavasathi Kali and Oraalpokkam to his credit. S Durga won the prestigious Hivos Tiger Award at the 2017 International Film Festival of Rotterdam while Ozhivudivasathe Kali bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 2015.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

met gala 2022
Kim Kardashian, Natasha Poonawalla, Billie Eilish stun at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement