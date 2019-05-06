Inside Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney’s wedding

After a whirlwind romance while being locked up inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, lovebirds Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney finally tied the knot in Kochi on Sunday. The couple later hosted a grand reception at Cial Convention Centre, Nedumbassery.

Both the stars shared adorable clicks from the wedding on their Instagram accounts. While Srinish wrote, “The most exciting journey begins with my Wife😘😘.@pearlemaany”, Pearle captioned the image as, “Forever Mine! With my Husband…@srinish_aravind.”

For their Christian wedding, Pearle wore a beautiful white gown and Srinish looked dapper in a formal suit. They went traditional for the reception, where they even cut a wedding cake. Superstar Mammootty was also seen attending the reception.

The marriage took place after a haldi ceremony and a bachelorette party for Pearle Maaney. Pearle shared some photos of herself with her besties and wrote, “Celebrating the most beautiful decision I’ve ever made…”

The fans of Srinish and Pearle, who fondly call them ‘Pearlish’, have shared a lot of clicks from their wedding. Check out some of the photos.

TV actor Srinish Aravind and host Pearle Maaney met on Bigg Boss Malayalam and proclaimed their love for each other. Post the finale in September last year, they even officially announced their relationship, rubbishing rumours that their romance was just meant for the show.

Here are some more photos of Srinish and Pearle:

As per reports, the newlyweds will also have a Hindu nuptial on May 8 at Karakurissi, Palakkad.