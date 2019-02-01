Malayalam actor Sreenivasan’s health improves

Malayalam actor-screenwriter-director Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi earlier this week. In the last 48 hours, the 63-year-old actor’s health has improved significantly.

Sreenivasan has been taken off ventilator support, even though he continues to stay in the intensive care unit, said reports.

“The condition is much better today and it is expected that he will be moved from the ICU to a room in 24 hours,” said PRO Radhakrishnan.

On January 30, Ernakulam Medical Centre, where the actor is being treated, issued a statement on the condition of his health. “Patient was hemodynamically unstable on presentation, suggestive of Acute Left Ventricular Failure, warranting admission to Intensive Coronary Care Unite where he was intubated and ventilated in view of his poor oxygen saturation following persisting dysponea. He is being treated by a team of specialists consisting of Cardiologist, Intensivist, Anesthesiologist and Physician,” the statement read.

Exactly a year ago, Sreenivasan was hospitalised for a week. To end the speculations that he had suffered a stroke, his elder son Vineeth had issued a statement that his father was undergoing treatment for “variation in blood sugar levels.”