Sreenivasan plays a film star in And The Oscar Goes To

Veteran actor-screenwriter-filmmaker Sreenivasan will play a film star in the upcoming film And The Oscar Goes To. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Salim Ahamed, the film has Tovino Thomas playing a debutant director.

Advertising

Sreenivasan had earlier worked with Salim in hit 2015 film Pathemari. He delivered a memorable performance in the movie, which went on to bag the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

Sreenivasan was recently hospitalised in a critical condition. He complained of breathlessness while he was recording at Lal Media Arts in Edapally. And subsequently, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he was put on life support. However, soon he was taken off the ventilator.

Meanwhile, last week, Tovino Thomas shared the first look poster of And The Oscar Goes To in which he could be seen seated at the Oscar ceremony. The film boasts of an impressive star cast including Anu Sithara, Lal, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar and Siddique among others.

Advertising

Tovino is currently shooting for Luca. Billed as a romantic entertainer, the film features Ahaana Krishna of Njan Steve Lopez fame as the female lead. The film is helmed by debutant Arun Bose.