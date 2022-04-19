Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan discharged from hospital after bypass surgery

Actor, director and scriptwriter Sreenivasan, who was admitted to Appollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi on March 30 following a cardiac ailment, was discharged on Tuesday.

According to a medical bulletin released by Appolo Adlux hospitals, Sreenivasan underwent bypass surgery and is now in a stable condition with remarkable improvement in his health.

His wife Vimala thanked the doctors, nurses, and all supporting staff of Apollo Adlux Hospital. She also thanked all well-wishers who prayed for Sreenivasan.

Sreenivasan was last seen in the Jis Joy movie Mohan Kumar Fans in 2021. He is also part of the upcoming Sathyan Anthikkad film Makal. Sreenivasan has acted in more than 225 films and has written scripts for some well-received satires like Sandesam, Varavellpu, Vellaanakalude Naadu among others.

He has won Kerala State Awards six times and won National Award for the best film on other social issues for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, which was written and directed by him.