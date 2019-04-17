Kuttimama first look: Sreenivasan and Dhyan join hands for the first time

The first look of Kuttimama, starring Sreenivasan and Dhyan, is out. Directed by VM Vinu, the film will mark the maiden on-screen collaboration of the father-son duo.

Advertising

It’s noteworthy that Vinu also helmed Makante Achan (2009), which had Sreenivasan and his elder son Vineeth in the lead roles.

The first look poster of Kuttimama featuring Sreenivasan and Dhyan was released recently by actor Dileep on his Facebook page.

Sreenivasan plays the role of a retired police officer in the film, which is set in a rural backdrop. Earlier, Vinu had noted that an actor and screenwriter of Sreenivasan’s stature agreeing to do his film was a validation of the story of the film. He promised that the narration of the story will be entertaining and funny.

Advertising

“Sreenivasan plays a fearsome character in the film. He is a big headache for the entire village due to his never-ending stories from his military days,” added the director.

Dhyan is said to be playing the younger version of Sreenivasan’s character as some parts of the story will be narrated in flashbacks.

The film also stars Durga Krishna and Meera Vasudev. Manaf has penned the project, which is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan.