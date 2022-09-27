Kerala Film Producers’ Association temporarily bans Sreenath Bhasi

Sreenath Bhasi’s troubles seem to be far from over. The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) on Tuesday banned Sreenath temporarily in the wake of his recent behaviour. The actor, however, will be allowed to complete his pending projects.

The executive members of KFPA told the media that Sreenath has acknowledged his mistake and even expressed regret over his actions. They also said he reacted very responsibly and positively when he was called in for an explanation. The association suggested that they were happy with the way he was responding to the aftermath of the controversy. But they said they were duty-bound to take action against Sreenath.

Sreenath Bhasi is also facing a police investigation after he allegedly insulted a woman anchor during an interview. Based on a complaint received by the woman in question, the Kerala police called him in for questioning. On Monday when he appeared before the cops, he was arrested. And later he was released on bail. The cops have also collected samples of his hair, nails and blood to find out whether Sreenath was under the influence of drugs during the outburst. The cops have also sought video evidence from the complainant of the incident.

There has been a wide public outcry against Sreenath since he was accused of using bad words while expressing his irritation at the questions of the interviewer. The incident happened while promoting his latest movie, Chattambi.