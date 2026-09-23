Soorya Krishnamoorthy, who left ISRO to promote the arts, dies at 78

Renowned artist and philanthropist Soorya Krishnamoorthy, celebrated for establishing the Soorya Stage and Film Society, which organises the Soorya Festival, a widely recognised annual arts and cultural event, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 23. He was 78.

From ISRO scientist to cultural pioneer

Born Nataraja Krishnamoorthy, he was a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for over 20 years. During his tenure at ISRO, Krishnamoorthy reportedly worked alongside legends such as former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and scientists like PN Subramaniam and CR Sathya.

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He founded the Soorya Stage and Film Society about four decades ago as a non-profit, non-commercial voluntary organisation in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the official website of Kerala Tourism. The society subsequently expanded its reach, opening chapters in 22 countries across Asia, Europe, and the Gulf region.