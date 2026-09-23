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Soorya Krishnamoorthy, who left ISRO to promote the arts, dies at 78
Born Nataraja Krishnamoorthy, Soorya Krishnamoorthy was a scientist at ISRO for over 20 years and worked with former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.
Renowned artist and philanthropist Soorya Krishnamoorthy, celebrated for establishing the Soorya Stage and Film Society, which organises the Soorya Festival, a widely recognised annual arts and cultural event, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 23. He was 78.
From ISRO scientist to cultural pioneer
Born Nataraja Krishnamoorthy, he was a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for over 20 years. During his tenure at ISRO, Krishnamoorthy reportedly worked alongside legends such as former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and scientists like PN Subramaniam and CR Sathya.
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He founded the Soorya Stage and Film Society about four decades ago as a non-profit, non-commercial voluntary organisation in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the official website of Kerala Tourism. The society subsequently expanded its reach, opening chapters in 22 countries across Asia, Europe, and the Gulf region.
When Soorya Krishnamoorthy left ISRO for films
Reflecting on the society, he told The Hindu during a 2018 interview, “After 27 years, I took voluntary retirement from ISRO with the mission of taking art and culture to the common man. Chitralekha Film Society, the first film society in Kerala launched by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, had introduced me to good cinema by then. When it became defunct after Adoor’s resignation, our aim was to take good cinema to the people and ensure participation of women, especially homemakers, through Soorya.”
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He added, “But I didn’t expect it to become a movement in itself. We could bring in the best artistes and also give a platform for many budding talents who went on to become established names in their field.”
Soorya Krishnamoorthy’s contributions to cinema
He also served as the director of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) for three terms and was a member of the National Film Award Committee, the Kerala State Film Award Committee, the National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) Script Committee, and the National Committee for selecting Indian Panorama films, Mathrubhumi reported.
According to The South First, he was also on the Doordarshan advisory committee and various expert and steering committees of the Union Ministry of Culture. He also served as chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. He won the National Award for Stage Craft and Direction in 1996.
Besides, Soorya Krishnamoorthy wrote the screenplay for director Madhav Ramadasan’s highly acclaimed courtroom drama Melvilasom (2011), starring Suresh Gopi, Parthiban, and Ashokan in key roles.
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