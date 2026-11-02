Rimi Tomy announces second marriage 6 years after divorce: ‘He is not a millionaire’

More than six years after her first marriage ended in a divorce, playback singer and television host Rimi Tomy is set to tie the knot again. Rimi herself announced the news through a video shared on her YouTube channel. Revealing that a suitable partner has entered her life, she stated that the wedding will take place soon.

“I am about to share something that will bring great joy to most of you. I am someone who loves to travel and live alone. Even though my family has always been with me, I felt I lacked a life partner. However, in 2026, someone came into my life,” Rimi said in the video.

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Rimi Tomy on her new partner

Although she refrained from revealing more details about her soon-to-be husband, the singer pointed out that he is not a celebrity. “He is not an actor, singer, famous person, or a millionaire. A life partner is not someone you can just go and select quickly. We should be able to understand each other openly and have a matching vibe. He should be someone who can help us grow personally and professionally and give us complete peace of mind. It’s not about money or fame; I just want someone who cares for me and gives me peace of mind,” she further said.

Rimi Tomy continued, “I feel like this is a gift from God. Everything else will unravel itself only as we live life forward. I realised that the biggest thing in life is not money or fame. I simply needed someone peaceful who takes care of me and understands all sides of me. In a short time, we both understood each other, and above that, my mind became extremely peaceful. I made this decision in the hope that I would get a good life.”

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Although they have known each other for only a short while, she mentioned that they were able to understand each other thoroughly. Rimi added that she is stepping into a new life with great optimism and positive thoughts. She concluded the video by saying she will share her partner’s name and other details soon and asked for everyone’s prayers and love.

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Rimi Tomy’s previous marriage and career journey

For those unfamiliar, Rimi Tomy was previously married to businessman Royce Kizhakoodan. They tied the knot on April 27, 2008, in Thrissur. After 11 years of marriage, Rimi Tomy and Royce approached the Ernakulam Family Court in 2020 seeking divorce. They filed the petition on April 16 with mutual consent, as reported by Onmanorama.

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Rimi started her career as a singer for the music troupe Angel Voice. Meanwhile, she was spotted by mimicry artiste and composer Nadirshah, who later became a filmmaker, and he recommended her to director Lal Jose and composer Vidyasagar. She made her debut as a playback singer in their film Meesa Madhavan (2002), and her song “Chingamaasam” became a trendsetter, topping the charts for a long time. She subsequently became a television host, headlining hit shows.

Her songs in movies such as Chathikkatha Chanthu, Nammal Thammil, Udayananu Tharam, Balram vs Tharadas, Chotta Mumbai, Chocolate, Mulla, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, and Body Guard were massive hits.