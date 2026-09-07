Singer Nisar Wayanad, 44, dies in Dubai hours before his concert: report

Singer Nisar Wayanad died at a hospital in Dubai on Saturday evening at the age of 44. According to a report by Gulf News, Nisar breathed his last hours before his event, which was supposed to happen in Ajman. Nisar was known for having a voice similar to legendary Bollywood singer Udit Narayan. Born as Nisar Aroth Ibrahim, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Nisar Wayanad death
According to a report in Gulf News, Nisar was admitted to the hospital after complaining of a high fever on Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old singer’s cause of death, as per the report, is said to be ‘acidosis’. His close friend, Noujas Kayakkool, was the last person to speak to Nisar.
Talking about Nisar Wayanad, his friend Noujas said, “He was with me earlier yesterday morning. I knew he had been running a fever for a couple of days, but he was taking paracetamol, thinking it would subside. Later in the day, he called to say he was going to the hospital. When I learnt from the hospital that his condition was serious, I was coordinating with them to ensure he received the best possible treatment. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save him.”
“He took on the responsibility of supporting his family at a very young age following the death of his father, and now he too has been taken from us far too soon. More than a talented singer, he was a very dear friend to me. This is an irreplaceable loss,” Noujas told Gulf News.
Nisar Wayanad’s cause of death
According to the report, medical documents state acidosis as the direct cause of death. “A systemic inflammatory response syndrome of infectious origin with organ failure,” was also recorded in the statement. The actual cause of death is stated as “septicemia.” This means Nisar developed a severe infection that led to systemic organ failure, making the body’s blood and other fluids excessively acidic.
While Nisar was diabetic, his friend Noujas was unaware of any other health conditions the singer had. Reportedly, around 300 friends and fans gathered for Nisar’s funeral. The funeral was held at his hometown Wayanad, in Kerala. UAE-based Malayalam vlogger Shahid Manikkoth also attended the funeral prayer.
He later said in a post, “I have been in the UAE for 17 years, and this is the first time in my life that I have seen the paperwork for repatriating someone’s mortal remains completed in just four hours. On top of that, so many of our dear friends came rushing to the janazah prayer in the wee hours on short notice after midnight. I cannot thank them enough. May the Almighty bless all those brothers and grant Nisar heaven.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More