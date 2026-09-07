Singer Nisar Wayanad, 44, dies in Dubai hours before his concert: report

Singer Nisar Wayanad died at a hospital in Dubai on Saturday evening at the age of 44. According to a report by Gulf News, Nisar breathed his last hours before his event, which was supposed to happen in Ajman. Nisar was known for having a voice similar to legendary Bollywood singer Udit Narayan. Born as Nisar Aroth Ibrahim, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to a report in Gulf News, Nisar was admitted to the hospital after complaining of a high fever on Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old singer’s cause of death, as per the report, is said to be ‘acidosis’. His close friend, Noujas Kayakkool, was the last person to speak to Nisar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisar Wayanad (@nisar.wayanad)

Talking about Nisar Wayanad, his friend Noujas said, “He was with me earlier yesterday morning. I knew he had been running a fever for a couple of days, but he was taking paracetamol, thinking it would subside. Later in the day, he called to say he was going to the hospital. When I learnt from the hospital that his condition was serious, I was coordinating with them to ensure he received the best possible treatment. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save him.”

“He took on the responsibility of supporting his family at a very young age following the death of his father, and now he too has been taken from us far too soon. More than a talented singer, he was a very dear friend to me. This is an irreplaceable loss,” Noujas told Gulf News.

Nisar Wayanad’s cause of death

According to the report, medical documents state acidosis as the direct cause of death. “A systemic inflammatory response syndrome of infectious origin with organ failure,” was also recorded in the statement. The actual cause of death is stated as “septicemia.” This means Nisar developed a severe infection that led to systemic organ failure, making the body’s blood and other fluids excessively acidic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisar Wayanad (@nisar.wayanad)

While Nisar was diabetic, his friend Noujas was unaware of any other health conditions the singer had. Reportedly, around 300 friends and fans gathered for Nisar’s funeral. The funeral was held at his hometown Wayanad, in Kerala. UAE-based Malayalam vlogger Shahid Manikkoth also attended the funeral prayer.

He later said in a post, “I have been in the UAE for 17 years, and this is the first time in my life that I have seen the paperwork for repatriating someone’s mortal remains completed in just four hours. On top of that, so many of our dear friends came rushing to the janazah prayer in the wee hours on short notice after midnight. I cannot thank them enough. May the Almighty bless all those brothers and grant Nisar heaven.”