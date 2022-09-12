SIIMA Day 2: Tovino Thomas, Kangana Ranaut, Simbu win big

The 2022 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kickstarted on September 10 in Bangalore and it was a glamorous star studded evening. With Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun setting the stage on fire, entertainment was at its peak on the first day.
On the second day of SIIMA 2022, winners of the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were announced. Kangana Ranaut, Sivakarthikeyan, Simbu, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi took home top acting honours.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
List of winners (Tamil):
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Kangana Ranaut
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Sivakarthikeyan
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Aishwarya Rajesh
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Arya
Best Actor – Silambarasan aka Simbu
Best Film – Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Director – Lokesh Kanagaraj
Best Debutant Actress – Priyanka Mohan
Best Actor in a Negative Role – SJ Suryah
Best actor in a Comedy Role – Redin Kingsley and Deepa Shankar
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Best Debutant Director – Madonne Ashwin
Best Music Director – Santhosh Narayanan
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kapil Kapilan
Best Cinematographer – Shreyaas Krishna
In the Malayalam category, Tovino Thomas’ film Minnal Murali took home most awards including the Best Film award. Apart from that, SIIMA introduced two new awards in this edition which were bagged by Hansika Motwani and Yogi Babu.
View this post on Instagram
List of winners (Malayalam):
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Tovino Thomas
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Aishwarya Lekshmi
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Nimisha Sajayan
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Biju Menon
Best Film – Minnal Murali
Best Actor in a Comedy Role – Naslen K Gafoor
Best Director – Mahesh Narayan
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Guru Somasundaram
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Baburaj
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Unnimaya Prasad
Best Debutant Director – Kavya Prakash
Best Music Director – Bijibal Maniyil
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Sujatha Mohan
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Mithun Jayaraj
Best Cinematographer – Nimish Ravi
Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema – Hansika Motwani
Outstanding performance of the year – Yogi Babu