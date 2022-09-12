scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

SIIMA Day 2: Tovino Thomas, Kangana Ranaut, Simbu win big

SIIMA on Sunday honoured the Tamil and Malayalam film industries and their actors. The awards ceremony was held in Bangalore.

Tovino Thomas, SimbuSIIMA Day 2 took place in Bangalore on September 11. (Photo: SIIMA/Instagram)

The 2022 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kickstarted on September 10 in Bangalore and it was a glamorous star studded evening. With Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun setting the stage on fire, entertainment was at its peak on the first day.

On the second day of SIIMA 2022, winners of the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were announced. Kangana Ranaut, Sivakarthikeyan, Simbu, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi took home top acting honours. 

 

List of winners (Tamil): 

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Kangana Ranaut

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Sivakarthikeyan

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Aishwarya Rajesh

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Arya

Best Actor – Silambarasan aka Simbu

Best Film – Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Director – Lokesh Kanagaraj

Best Debutant Actress – Priyanka Mohan

Best Actor in a Negative Role – SJ Suryah

Best actor in a Comedy Role – Redin Kingsley and Deepa Shankar

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Debutant Director – Madonne Ashwin

Best Music Director – Santhosh Narayanan

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kapil Kapilan

Best Cinematographer – Shreyaas Krishna

In the Malayalam category, Tovino Thomas’ film Minnal Murali took home most awards including the Best Film award. Apart from that, SIIMA introduced two new awards in this edition which were bagged by Hansika Motwani and Yogi Babu.

List of winners (Malayalam): 

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Tovino Thomas

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Aishwarya Lekshmi

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Nimisha Sajayan

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Biju Menon

Best Film – Minnal Murali

Best Actor in a Comedy Role – Naslen K Gafoor

Best Director – Mahesh Narayan

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Guru Somasundaram

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Baburaj

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Unnimaya Prasad

Best Debutant Director – Kavya Prakash

Best Music Director – Bijibal Maniyil

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Sujatha Mohan

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Mithun Jayaraj

Best Cinematographer – Nimish Ravi

Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema – Hansika Motwani

Outstanding performance of the year – Yogi Babu

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:23:27 am
