Shylock teaser: Mammootty plays a flamboyant gangster

Mammootty’s character in Shylock seems to be a variant of Madhura Raja. Mammootty’s character in Shylock seems to be a variant of Madhura Raja.

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Shylock was unveiled on Thursday. Written and directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film shows Mammootty as a flamboyant gangster, who has a penchant for mouthing punchlines from Rajinikanth films.

Judging from the teaser, Mammootty’s character seems to be a variant of Madhura Raja, which has become a successful franchise for Mammootty. Take, for example, Mammootty’s character in Shylock is rich, spoiled, playful, and seems to throw around a lot of pop culture references, while warning his enemies. In short, he is the mirror image of Madhura Raja. The only difference is Madhura Raja is often seen in white dhoti and shirt, but Shylock seems to prefer black western outfits.

Shylock is Ajai Vasudev’s third collaboration with Mammootty, after RajadhiRaja (2014) and Masterpiece (2017). Both were forgettable films. Hopefully, the upcoming movie entertains the audience as much as Vasudev imagined while shooting this film.

It is said Mammootty’s role is that of a gangster who lends money. It is worth noting that Shylock is also the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice. The character is a Jewish moneylender. Is this film inspired by Shakespeare’s antagonist?

Written by debutant screenwriters Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan, Shylock also stars senior Tamil actor Rajkiran, Meena, Baiju Santhosh and John Vijay among others. The film will hit the screens in 2020.

