Thursday, January 23, 2020
Shylock movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Shylock movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Shylock, starring Mammootty, Meena, Siddique and Raj Kiran among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: January 23, 2020 11:32:59 am
Shylock review Shylock movie review: Ajai Vasudevan and Mammootty promise a ‘mass’ film.

Mammootty’s Shylock has hit the screens. The film is helmed by Ajai Vasudevan, who is collaborating with the Malayalam superstar for the third consecutive time after RajadhiRaja (2014) and Masterpiece (2017).

Besides Mammootty, Shylock also stars Meena, Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, John Vijay and Bibin George among others.

The film also marks the debut of Tamil actor Raj Kiran in Mollywood. Raj and Meena, who had earlier worked in En Rasavin Manasile, will share screen space after a gap of almost 28 years.

Going by the teaser, Mammootty seems to be playing a ruthless and flamboyant money lender-gangster, who likes mouthing Rajinikanth dialogues. Interestingly, Shylock is also the name of the main antagonist, who was a Jewish moneylender, in William Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice. Whether the film is inspired by the play remains to be seen.

Follow all the latest updates about Mammootty starrer Shylock.

    11:32 (IST)23 Jan 2020
    First-half reactions from fans

    “Interval...This is how you present @mammukka .. One man show at it's best...oora masssss #Shylock,” tweeted user @urstrulyadhil. 

    11:18 (IST)23 Jan 2020
    Mammootty fans make a beeline to watch Shylock in Kerala
    11:04 (IST)23 Jan 2020
    'Good buzz'

    According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Mammootty’s Shylock is getting a lot of hype. “This is generating good buzz all over ! #ShylockCDP #ShylockFromJan23 @mammukka  #Shylock @ShylockTheMovie,” he tweeted.

    Shylock has been penned by debutant screenwriters Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. The film, bankrolled by Goodwill Entertainments, will release in Tamil and Malayalam.

