Shwetha Menon says women in power face bias amid AMMA row: ‘I am being cornered’

With a new storm brewing in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a fear has gripped the Malayalam industry that it might once again be pushed into the turbulent days like those it traversed following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report in 2024, when it was embroiled in shameful controversies. As the war of words continues within the organisation, both its members and the general public are keenly observing to see if a resolution is anywhere in sight.

After former AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan levelled serious allegations against fellow actors Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya, and also claimed that she received no support from the organisation’s president, actor Shwetha Menon, amid all the turmoil, has reacted to the controversy. Alleging that she’s being “cornered,” Shwetha noted that a few within the association have issues with women in leadership positions.

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‘When a woman is at helm, there is very little respect’

Admitting that there has been a communication gap in certain matters, the actor said the issues would be resolved as soon as possible. She also maintained that despite all this, the general body meeting scheduled for June remains her top priority.

“From the very first meeting itself, I realised that people had issues with a woman being in power. We no longer have figures like Mammootty or Mohanlal leading us. Now, when a woman is at the helm, there seems to be very little respect. I’ve managed to survive this long only because I react and fight back. There are issues, and they need to be resolved. We will discuss all of these issues in the general body meeting. Many members are waiting for it,” Shwetha told Manorama News.

‘I am being cornered,’ alleges Shwetha Menon

Throwing her weight behind the current executive committee of AMMA, the actor noted that it had done an impressive job ever since it assumed office. “I am not tired of any of this. Every day is a new day for me, and I see it that way,” she added. However, she admitted to feeling isolated in the current scenario. “I feel like I am being cornered. I feel like that is the agenda.”

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Adding to the sense of internal disconnect, actor Maala Parvathi recently claimed there is a gross miscommunication in the organisation, with members not being informed about key matters. “There is a clear administrative failure within AMMA. We are not being informed about anything. We only come to know that meetings are happening, but there is no proper communication with the members. Earlier, when Edavela Babu was the general secretary, everything was shared via email and updates. That system is completely missing now,” she told Onmanorama.

Reacting to Ansiba Hassan’s allegations against Tiny Tom, Maala said they might not be baseless, as she considers the former to be a smart person. After stepping down as AMMA’s joint secretary, Ansiba claimed that Tiny was the reason behind her resignation. She also accused him of spreading baseless rumours about her interactions with others and even referring to her as a “jihadi.” Tiny refuted the allegations later.

‘I don’t believe Ansiba would lie,’ says Maala Parvathi

“Ansiba is someone I consider smart, bold and honest. So when she says she was called a jihadi, that is a very serious matter. This is no longer something that can be treated as just an internal issue of the organisation. I don’t believe Ansiba would lie, and at the same time, I don’t think Tiny Tom is someone who would attack a woman. But there is clearly a lot of gossip and loose talk surrounding this entire issue,” Maala noted.

“Honestly, I feel disappointed because we all supported this committee. This is not personal, but it feels like some people may not have the ability to properly guide an organisation like AMMA,” she added.

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‘No one in AMMA is a religious extremist,’ Joy Mathew reacts

Reacting to Ansiba Hassan’s allegations, AMMA executive committee member and actor Joy Mathew claimed he did not believe Tiny Tom would make such communal remarks against her. “There are many members who are not mature. Right now, these are allegations. When women raise allegations, people tend to believe them immediately, but we still do not know the truth. If Tiny Tom has faced such an allegation, then he should face it legally. It is not AMMA’s duty to investigate it. Tiny Tom is someone who jokes around a lot. He may have said something jokingly, but I do not think anyone in this organisation is a religious extremist. Artists cannot be like that,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and claims expressed regarding the internal disputes and administrative matters of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) reflect the personal perspectives of the involved individuals. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes and has not been independently verified.