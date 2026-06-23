Shwetha Menon drops bombshell on cine body, claims Mohanlal panel’s accounts ‘all wrong’

At a time when the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is caught in the eye of a storm, actor Shwetha Menon, who recently resigned as its president, has rubbed salt into the organisation’s wounds. Levelling serious allegations against the previous executive committee, led by superstar Mohanlal, she claimed that its accounts were “all wrong.”

Doubling down on her previous stance, Shwetha also said she wouldn’t be anyone’s “play doll.” “It’s an honour for me to resign from AMMA as a member. It was not about a woman or a man; I realised one thing: I’m not going to be somebody’s play doll,” she told news agency ANI.

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Missing treasurer and financial transparency issues in AMMA

One of the major criticisms the Shwetha-led executive committee faced concerned AMMA’s annual receipts and payments accounts, which many members alleged lacked transparency. “We had no treasurer in our committee. He has been missing since May 1 owing to a case filed by a female staff member of AMMA. As a result, we couldn’t present proper accounts. Yet, we pointed out all the mistakes,” she stated.

Subsequently, Shwetha launched a scathing attack against the Mohanlal-led executive committee. She claimed that the previous panel’s transactions were mostly not conducted through recorded channels, unlike how Shwetha and her team did.

Shwetha Menon claims Mohanlal-led committee’s accounts were ‘all wrong’

“The main mistake was from the previous committee. The previous committee’s accounts were all wrong because the dealings back then were more in cash, less in white money. During our tenure, everything was white,” she alleged.

Despite all the issues, she hailed the executive committee led by her, noting that most of its members worked hard to ensure the smooth functioning of AMMA. “I feel so bad solely because some members of my committee worked so hard. It was the best committee. I’m so proud of them, barring a few people. Today, I am a proud non-member of AMMA,” she said.

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Shwetha, the first woman president of AMMA, resigned from her post on Sunday, June 21, along with other office-bearers, following a dispute within the organisation. “There are attempts to take the association into the hands of people who are facing allegations. I cannot remain as a puppet,” she told the media later.

How Shwetha Menon became AMMA president

Shwetha Menon took the reins of AMMA after the members of the Mohanlal-led executive committee resigned en masse in the aftermath of the controversy sparked by the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against several male film industry insiders, particularly actors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on public statements and developing events within the entertainment industry and is intended for informational purposes.