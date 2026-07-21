Shwetha Menon denies taking money from BJP: ‘Fight is solely against power group in cine body’

Refuting allegations that she has links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that she purportedly accepted crores from it to find candidates in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, actor Shwetha Menon, who serves as the president of the Association of Malayalam Artistes (AMMA), came down heavily on those constantly “insulting” her, thus “diverting attention from the real issues.”

Maintaining that her battle is solely against the “power group” within the organisation, among whom several have faced sexual misconduct allegations in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report’s release, Shwetha asserted that she will not be intimidated or silenced. She further urged those constantly slandering her not to “divide the organisation.”

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‘My fight is solely against power group’: Shwetha Menon hits back

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, she noted that she had intentionally avoided public reactions thus far, but those accused in the Hema Committee report were using certain people within the association against her.

“My fight is solely against the ‘power group’ facing serious allegations in the Hema Committee report. Only against them! During the last annual general body meeting, they tried to insult and oust me. My battle against them didn’t start today or yesterday. I have always stood by their victims. It was never to gain media attention or for personal benefit,” she stated.

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“When I raised questions about the financial irregularities of some of them, I had to face personal abuse instead of getting answers. The real issues I raised are being covered up, and lies about me are being circulated,” Shwetha claimed.

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Shwetha Menon clarifies allegations over BJP funds

She then addressed certain allegations against her, including that she is pushing a certain political agenda in the organisation. “Firstly, I still don’t understand the logic behind the allegation that a national party, which has been ruling the country for the last 12 years (BJP), had to pay me crores of rupees to find candidates in Kerala. Can someone please explain the logic behind this accusation?”

Shwetha continued, “Secondly, if I belong to any political party, why should I hide it? Would I lose anything by saying it openly? No. In our AMMA executive committee, there are many members who lean towards the CPM, Congress, and BJP. My request to those who are constantly slandering me is: do not try to divide the organisation by bringing politics, religion, and communalism into AMMA. Because Malayalees have loved and respected artistes beyond the boundaries of caste, religion, and politics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetha Menon (@shwetha_menon)

Maintaining that she kept silence thus far as she felt there was no need to respond to such baseless allegations, Shwetha reiterated that she decided to speak out since “the real issues I raised are going undiscussed.”

“Even the ‘corruption allegations,’ acknowledged by members, including Ramesh Pisharody, are not being discussed here! In any case, as long as I am here, those facing serious allegations in the Hema Committee report will never come to the leadership of AMMA. I will go to any extent to make sure of that. I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced. I will not surrender. I will not back down. The truth deserves to be heard. AMMA deserves better,” she concluded.

Maala Parvathy’s allegations against Shwetha Menon

Previously, a section of AMMA members had reportedly alleged that Shwetha was attempting to enforce a “BJP agenda” in the association and communalise it. During a press conference earlier this month, actor Maala Parvathy had played an audio clip purportedly featuring the voice of a woman BJP leader claiming that a major business group had agreed to donate Rs 15 crore to AMMA through Shwetha.

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Maala was accompanied by fellow actors Ansiba Hassan, Usha Haseena, and Maya Viswanath. They also claimed that Shwetha had “secured Rs 2 crore from the BJP.”

The party, however, refuted these allegations as baseless. Senior BJP leader S Suresh maintained that although Shwetha is “a nationalist” and an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she is not a BJP member. He further alleged that attempts were being made to malign film personalities supporting the BJP.

“Anyone from the film or cultural sector who supports the BJP does so because they are inspired by the ideals upheld by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such people should not be defamed through baseless allegations. If Suresh Gopi (Thrissur MP and Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas) had continued actively in films, he could have earned crores. He chose public life and stood with Modi and nationalism. There are many such examples in Kerala and across the country, and we will not allow them to be insulted,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.