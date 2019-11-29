Shrikumar Menon’s properties raided by cops after Manju Warrier’s complaint

The raid on Shrikumar Menon’s residence and office in Palakkad was led by Crime Branch DySP C D Sreenivasan. The raid on Shrikumar Menon’s residence and office in Palakkad was led by Crime Branch DySP C D Sreenivasan.

The Kerala Police on Thursday conducted searches at the properties owned by Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon. The raid comes in the wake of a complaint filed by actor Manju Warrier against Shrikumar.

The raid on Menon’s residence and office in Palakkad was led by Crime Branch DySP C D Sreenivasan, said reports.

It is believed that the searches were conducted based on Manju Warrier ’s allegations that Shrikumar Menon was in possession of her letter pads, which he allegedly misused for monetary gains.

The investigating officials have also asked the Odiyan director to appear for questioning on Sunday.

Last month, Manju Warrier met the Director General of Police in Thiruvananthapuram and handed a written complaint against Shrikumar Menon. In her complaint, she had accused the director of serious charges including fraud and misappropriation of her money. She also accused him of leading a smear campaign against her. Manju had claimed Mathew Samuel, a former Managing Editor of Tehelka magazine, helped Menon to plant false stories in the media intending to defame her. It was also reported that Warrier had submitted digital evidence to the DGP to back up her allegations against the filmmaker and his friends.

Manju Warrier had also alleged that Shrikumar Menon had been troubling her and her closed ones. The actor claimed that she fears that he could harm her.

Menon has refuted all the charges made against him by Warrier. In a Facebook post, the filmmaker claimed that he has done nothing but supported her during trying times.

