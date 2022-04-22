Shobana visits Mammootty on CBI-5 The Brain sets, watch video

Actress and dancer Shobana visited Mammootty on the sets of his upcoming movie CBI-5 The Brain. Mammotty shared the video of the visit. “When Nagavalli came to meet Sethurama Iyer,” he wrote, referring to the iconic character played by Shobana in Manichitrathazhu. We can see Mammootty, director K Madhu and scriptwriter SN Swami welcoming Shobana to the set of CBI 5 in the video. They also had lunch together at the sets. Mammootty and Shobana have acted together in several movies, including the romance Mazhayethum Munpe that was directed by Kamal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Shobana was last seen in the Malayalam movie Varane Avashyamund, directed by Anoop Sathyan. It also starred Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan playing lead characters.

CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth in the series of the acclaimed CBI franchise in which Mammootty plays the iconic CBI officer named Sethurama Iyer. All the movies in the franchise are directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swani.

The teaser of CBI 5 is already trending on social media and it hints that Sethurama Iyer will be investigating a case of national importance this time. It begins with Mammootty’s character Sethuram Iyer finding a common link between the assassinations of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read | Mammootty-starrer CBI 5 The Brain gets a release date

Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Sudev Nair, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Santhosh Keezhatoor, and Mukesh will play important roles in the movie. Jagath Sreekumar will also return to the big screen after he was grievously injured in an accident.