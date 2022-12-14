Shine Tom Chacko reveals the cost he pays for being an actor: ‘I am a failure in all things…’

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has carved a niche for himself with his memorable performances in many movies. In a recent interview, Shine suggested that he prepares for acting every second of his waking life. And he also revealed the challenges of achieving the pinnacle in modern acting and the cost an actor has to pay for it.

The actor claimed that he wants to live an eventful life when he’s not shooting, so he can channel his experiences when he goes in front of the camera.

“If you have a dull life, you can’t perform well in movies. An actor preparing for a role by rehearsing in front of a mirror is a thing of the past. For an actor to deliver a very naturalistic performance, he has to prepare for it till the last minute before going in front of the camera,” he said during an interview with Editoreal.

Shine Tom Chacko noted that he holds his passion for acting above everything else in his life. So much so that he takes full responsibility for all his failed relationships.

“Except for acting, I can’t make anything work in my life. That’s the reason why marriage also didn’t work. I’m a failure in all things (barring acting) in my life. I am a failure in maintaining relationships with everyone, including, my mother, father, and brother. I fail at those things because I want to succeed in front of the camera. I want to be very natural in my performances,” he said.

Shine Tom Chacko even provided a philosophical take on life to back his argument. “For how long will people be with you? Till you die or they die. What do we take along with us when we pass away? Only our soul. So it’s important to satisfy your soul, not people,” he said.

Besides acting, Shine is notorious for his unpredictable behaviour in public places. Recently, the actor made headlines as he got deplaned from an Air India flight after he allegedly tried to enter the aircraft’s cockpit.