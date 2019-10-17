Shane Nigam alleges ‘threat to life’ from producer for getting a haircut

Actor Shane Nigam on Wednesday publicly accused producer Joby George of making death threats to him for cutting his hair. The actor even went live on his Facebook page to gather the support of his fans in the issue as he claimed he was “helpless.”

“This is an important and a serious matter,” Shane said in the video. “I can only fight this case if I have your support.”

Shane has claimed that he got a new hairstyle to shoot for Qurbaani after completing his first schedule for Veyil, which is produced by Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments. However, he has alleged that Joby was unhappy with the actor getting a haircut because it will affect the continuity of Veyil.

“I have never come live on Facebook or have never wished to trouble anyone. But, I am emotional about this because I don’t know what might happen to me next,” he said, adding that he was posting the video on social media, despite his friends advising him not to do so.

“I just slightly trimmed my hair (for Qurbaani). Veyil producer Joby George has made death threats to me,” he alleged.

On his Instagram page, the actor has also posted a complaint that he has filed against Joby with Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA).

Meanwhile, Joby has also accused Shane of intentionally sabotaging the production of Veyil, which was already piling into his financial burden. The producer has accused the 23-year-old actor of demanding Rs 10 lakh more on his earlier agreed remuneration of Rs 30 lakh to complete the film. Joby claimed that he did not make any threats but he only tried to explain his difficulties to the actor if the filming was further delayed. The producer is expected to pursue a formal complaint against the actor through appropriate channels of the Malayalam film industry.

It is said Joby will hold a press conference soon to explain his side of the story and reveal his future course of action in the matter.