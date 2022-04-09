Shane Nigam to star in Salam Bappu’s next titled Aayirathonnam Raav

Shane Nigam will play the lead role in an upcoming movie directed by Salam Bappu, titled Aayirathonnam Raav. The director has also written the film. The shooting of the film has started in UAE. Dubai based Malayali influencer Jumana Khan is also a part of the cast.

Jumana Khan shared a picture with Shane Nigam and Salam Bappu and wrote in the caption, “And the camera rolls for ‘Aayirathonaam Raav’ directed by @salam_bappu and with the very talented @shanenigam786 . I’m very happy to announce and to be in this movie & looking forward to it stay tuned.”

Shane Nigam last appeared in Veyil, a movie about relationships within family members.

Aayirathonnam Raav also stars Soubin Shahir, Renji Panicker, Joy Mathew, Santhosh Keezhatoor in significant roles. Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab will compose the music for the movie.