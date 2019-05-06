Shane Nigam’s next film titled Veyil

Kumbalangi Nights star Shane Nigam has been cast as the lead in upcoming Malayalam film Veyil. Directed by debutant Sharath, the movie also stars Suraj Venjarammoodu and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles.

Sharath has assisted noted filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery in movies like Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau. Sharath is following his mentor’s footsteps by introducing many actors in Veyil too. Angamaly Diaries had 86 debutant actors.

Tamil playback singer Pradeep Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for Veyil.

Apart from Veyil, Shane Nigam is awaiting the release of a number of other films including Ishq, Valiya Perunnal and Olu and Chitrakadha.