Shane Nigam hints at conspiracy to end his career

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam has slammed Kerala Film Producers Association’s decision to issue a ban against him allegedly in an arbitrary manner. He claimed that the association did not even hear his side of the story before blacklisting him.

“The association made a decision hearing only the complaints of producers of Ullasam, Veyil and Qurbani. But, they didn’t care to ask me what I had to say,” Nigam told The Cue.

Shane Nigam defended the decision to chop off his hair, which seemingly forced Kerala Film Producers Association to take such a harsh step. However, the 23-year-old actor noted that he cut his hair in protest against those who allegedly wanted to hamper his career. Nigam said he could have been docile and played along with the producers without getting into any problems. The actor suggested that he was no pushover to suffer pain in silence, “This (new haircut) was my protest,” he added. “At least I should do this much, no?”

Nigam claimed that there was a conspiracy to end his film career. But, he said this ban would not stop him from doing his work. “I don’t know any other job. I intend to continue this (acting),” he said. The actor also added that there are several other platforms today, which would allow him to pursue his interest as an actor.

Shane Nigam also hoped that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which is under the leadership of stalwarts like Mohanlal and Mammootty, would stand by him and help sort out the issue.

Nigam has managed to make a dent in the industry very early in his career. His career hit a rough patch due to his differences with producer Joby George, who is bankrolling Veyil. He was accused of non-cooperation and ensuing developments resulted in the producers banning the actor.

Kerala Film Producers Association has said the ban on Shane Nigam will be lifted only after he compensates the producers of his films, who have allegedly suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

