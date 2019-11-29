No one has the right to ban Shane Nigam: AMMA secretary Edavela Babu

Shane Nigam’s mother Sunila filed an official complaint with AMMA on Friday. Shane Nigam’s mother Sunila filed an official complaint with AMMA on Friday.

After Kerala Film Producers Association banned Shane Nigam on Thursday, actor and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) secretary Edavela Babu on Friday said no association has the right to ban an artiste. Nigam was blacklisted following complaints from producers of Malayalam movies Ullasam, Veyil and Qurbani about the actor’s lack of professionalism.

Edavela Babu added, “The issue can be resolved through talks. What they said was in the heat of the moment. Whatever the matter, the financial loss is for the producer. It doesn’t affect AMMA or Shane.”

The AMMA secretary also maintained he doesn’t approve of Shane Nigam’s act of changing his hairstyle in protest. “Shane has also made mistakes because of his age,” he said.

Edavela Babu addressed reporters after a meeting with Shane Nigam’s mother Sunila who filed an official complaint with AMMA.

Meanwhile, National Award-winning cinematographer and director Rajeev Ravi on Friday told Indian Express Malayalam he will rope in Shane Nigam as his assistant if the Kerala Film Producers Association doesn’t revoke their ban on the actor. He added that while unprofessional behaviour by an artiste is unacceptable, it is not reason enough to impose a ban.

“Women are getting discriminated against in the industry, people at times aren’t getting properly paid… but nobody has any problem. Why is everyone interested to scrutinise a young boy after ignoring the serious problems out there? They should have groomed him instead,” Ravi said.

He continued, “The 22-year-old boy is being judged by middle-aged people. They should at least think about their own younger days. People should drop their ego and have a conversation with Shane. Instead, the future of an actor is going to get spoiled. It isn’t fair.”

Shane Nigam and Rajeev Ravi have collaborated on the latter’s directorial debut Annayum Rasoolum (2013).

