Shane Nigam agrees to compensate producers, resumes work

Actor Shane Nigam has agreed to break the impasse in the dispute with members of the Kerala Producers’ Council. He has come forward to pay compensation for the losses incurred by the producers over his non-cooperation.

The decision was taken at the recently held executive committee meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The conflict between Shane and members of the producers’ council had been going on for several months now. The council refused to lift the ban on Shane unless he was ready to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore for allegedly disrupting the shooting of Ullasam, Veyil and Qurbani.

According to reports, Shane has agreed to pay Rs 32 lakh each to producers of Veyil and Qurbani. He will also complete shooting of his pending portions for these movies, paving the way for their theatrical release.

He will resume shooting for Veyil from Thursday and he will later join the sets of Qurbani by March 31.

The controversy broke out when Shane got a new haircut, knowing that it would jeopardize the shooting of his upcoming films, Veyil and Qurbani. The actor claimed he did it to express his protest against the filmmakers for treating him unfairly on the sets. The producers, however, accused him of non-cooperation. The issue reached a stage where the producers’ body imposed a ban on him until they were compensated financially.

