Police arrest four for blackmailing actor Shamna Kasim

Shamna Kasim works in the south Indian film industry, mainly Tamil and Malayalam cinema. (Photo: Shamna Kasim/Instagram) Shamna Kasim works in the south Indian film industry, mainly Tamil and Malayalam cinema. (Photo: Shamna Kasim/Instagram)

The Kerala Police arrested four people on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and extorting money from south Indian actor Shamna Kasim.

“All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on,” a police official from Maradu police station in Kochi told IANS.

This comes after Shamna’s father filed a police complaint alleging that four youngsters were threatening to release some old video clips of the actor.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Shamna Kasim said, “No one else should fall in such a trap, that is why I told my parents to file a complaint. They seem to be a part of an extortion gang.”

Shamna, also known by her stage name Poorna, works in the south Indian film industry, mainly Tamil and Malayalam cinema. In a career spanning 13 years, she has done over 40 films including Kaappaan, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Marconi Mathai among more.

