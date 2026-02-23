Malayalam cinema’s most successful child superstar was also a style icon among kids; her debut film as lead actress broke all records; she quit at height of her fame

It’s difficult to even crack into show business, let alone rise to stardom and reign over the industry. But there are some who manage to achieve it all. There are also some who grow so big that even a mention of their name brings to our minds their face, owing to the impact they have had on the masses. One such actor is Shalini. The dilemma people may face is if asked, “Whom do you like more, Baby Shalini or lead actor Shalini?” There’s no right answer to this, as she sent waves across Malayalam cinema during both phases of her career, as a child artiste and as a leading woman, winning over audiences’ hearts. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Shalini was Malayalam cinema’s biggest child superstar, who also won over other industries and still enjoys a fandom today, although she hasn’t appeared in a movie in years.

Born on November 20, 1979, as the second child to an interfaith couple, Shalini showed a penchant for performance from a young age. Her father, Babu, once wrote in Mangalam that by the time she was one-and-a-half years old, Shalini could speak fluently with an eloquence that rivalled adults. “If asked to sing or dance, she would do so without any hesitation. Fear was something that never even came near her.” Eventually, she found her way into the cinema. Once she was in Tinseltown, it didn’t take her long to earn recognition, thanks to her bubbly nature, adorable looks, and immense talent.

The ‘Mamattukkuttiyammakku cut’

Baby Shalini’s fate changed when she was cast in the titular role in director Fazil’s family drama Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakku (1983). Not only did the movie become an industry hit, running for over a year in theatres, but it also earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Baby Shalini thus became a household name in Kerala in no time. Besides her performance, her hairstyle — a short bob with a front fringe — also became iconic and gained popularity among Malayalees as the “Mamattukkuttiyammakku cut.” Her remuneration for the movie was Rs 4,000. Also starring Bharat Gopy, Sangeeta Naik, Mohanlal, and Poornima Jayaram in key roles, the movie was remade in Tamil as En Bommukutty Ammavukku (1988).

Following the blockbuster success of Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakku, Baby Shalini did not have to look back. From Chakkarayumma, Onnum Mindatha Bharya, Amme Narayana, Sandarbham, and Mangalam Nerunnu to Minimol Vathicanil, Akkacheyude Kunjuvava, Oru Kudakeezhil, Koottinilamkili, and Iniyum Kadha Thudarum, she appeared in many notable movies, achieving a level of superstardom that few child artistes have. She also played dual roles in Oru Nokku Kanan and Ente Entethu Mathrem.

Besides Malayalam, she also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, with her most notable appearances being in Osai, Bandham, Amudha Gaanam, Ee Jeeva Ninagagi, Nilave Malare, Sankar Guru, Brahma Puthrudu, and Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari.

Return as lead actor delivering industry hit

After years of working as a child superstar, Shalini took a break in 1990. But when she returned in 1997, it was as if Malayalam cinema hadn’t forgotten her at all. In fact, her throne was lying vacant, as if the industry was awaiting the return of its beloved princess to crown her as the queen. Through the romantic drama Aniyathipraavu, helmed by Fazil, who gave her the first breakthrough with Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakku, she made an envious comeback, entering the annals of Malayalam cinema as a lead actor.

Shalini and Kunchacko Boban in Niram. (Express archive photo) Shalini and Kunchacko Boban in Niram. (Express archive photo)

Despite being headlined by debutants, Shalini and Kunchacko Boban, the movie became an industry hit and broke pretty much every box-office record. Aniyathipraavu was also remade in Tamil as Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, in Telugu as Nenu Premisthunnanu, in Hindi as Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, and later in Kannada as Preethigagi. Kadhalukku Mariyadhai marked Shalini’s re-entry into Tamil cinema, and it also played a key role in “Thalapathy” Vijay’s ascent to stardom, as he reprised the role Kunchacko had played in the Malayalam movie.

Shalini and Vijay in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. (Express archive photo) Shalini and Vijay in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. (Express archive photo)

Iconic Shalini-Kunchacko Boban on-screen chemistry

The Shalini-Kunchacko Boban on-screen couple also became iconic, paving the way for more collaborations between them, most of which became massive hits. They shared the screen in movies such as Nakshatratharattu, Prem Poojari, and Niram. Besides these, she also played central roles in movies such as Kaliyoonjal, Kaikudunna Nilavu, Sundarakilladi, Kannukkul Nilavu, and Piriyadha Varam Vendum, each contributing to her growing fame. She also became a national crush, along with her co-star R Madhavan, following her appearance in Mani Ratnam’s romantic musical Alai Payuthey.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini in Amarkkalam. (Express archive photo) Ajith Kumar and Shalini in Amarkkalam. (Express archive photo)

Adieu to cinema

Meanwhile, she fell in love with her Amarkkalam co-star, Ajith Kumar. They tied the knot in April 2000, following which she bid adieu to cinema to focus on her family life. When she took retirement from cinema, Shalini was at the height of her fame, delivering hit after hit. Shalini and Ajith have two kids together.

Much like Shalini, her sister Shamlee was also a noted child actor and appeared in movies such as Anjali, Malootty, Mathe Haditu Kogile, Pookkalam Varavayi, Kilukkampetti, and Thanga Pappa, among others. Their brother, Richard Rishi, is also an actor.

Although it’s been a quarter of a century since Shalini’s last film appearance, she still remains beloved to Malayalees, thanks to her many iconic performances as both a child artiste and a leading lady.