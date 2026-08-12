Actor Shakeela undergoes Rs 3 lakh neck surgery after mobile gaming habit leads to injury

Actor Shakeela recently underwent neck surgery following serious health complications, apparently caused by excessive mobile phone usage. The actor herself shared the news with her fans on social media. In a video posted on her YouTube channel after returning home from the hospital, Shakeela detailed her condition and experiences.

Post-surgery, she has been advised to use a neck collar, and the vlog showed her wearing one. The clip also featured a few visuals of her at the hospital, alongside those showing her back at home. According to the actor, using her phone for long hours while lying on her side to play games affected the veins in her neck. Consequently, Shakeela had to undergo surgery, which cost Rs 3 lakh. Besides urging people not to use phones excessively, she also advised against giving children gadgets.

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How mobile gaming led to Shakeela’s Rs 3 lakh surgery

In the video, where she freely resorted to self-trolling as well, Shakeela remarked that she now requires caregivers’ assistance even with basic tasks like getting out of bed and eating. “I recently underwent surgery; it was a major one. Let me tell you something very serious: a phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary,” she pointed out.

Shakeela further explained what caused the injury. “I used to lie sideways in my bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee. After drinking my tea, I’d come back and resume the same game. Following that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table.”

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Warning parents against giving mobile phones to children, the actor cautioned, “Use the phone only for essential things. Avoid watching unnecessary videos — even mine — and watch only useful ones. Otherwise, you will lose Rs 3 lakh and have to endure unbearable pain as well.”

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A look back at the ‘Shakeela wave’

Born Shakeela C Begum near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, the actor rose to fame through softcore adult films. After a few unimpressive appearances, she played the central character in director RJ Prasad’s Kinnarathumbikal (2000), which became a massive blockbuster, grossing a whopping Rs 4 crore against a reported budget of just Rs 12 lakh. The movie not only earned big but also made Shakeela a pop-culture icon in Kerala, marking the beginning of the Shakeela tharangam (wave).

For the next few years, the actor pretty much ruled the industry, with her films becoming bigger successes than those headlined by most men, particularly since mainstream Malayalam cinema was plagued by a serious dearth of quality work at that time. However, the Shakeela tharangam did not last long.

She also played small roles in Mohanlal’s Chotta Mumbai (2007) and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Teja Bhai & Family (2011). Besides Malayalam, Shakeela has also worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, with some of her most notable movies being Maru Malarchi, Thotti Gang, Jayam, Monalisa, Bangaram, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga, and Madha Gaja Raja.

Disclaimer: This article details a personal experience and personal commentary regarding health issues related to excessive device usage. The details and personal health claims mentioned have not been independently verified and are for educational and informational purposes only; they do not constitute medical advice or a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding proper posture, physical injury, or any health-related conditions.