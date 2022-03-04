Political intention behind tarnishing Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s reputation: Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas plays an amoral news anchor who uses his influence to seek vengeance, divide society for political gains and violate people’s privacy in the film Naaradan. The movie is directed by Aashiq Abu of Virus fame. The cast and crew were in Mumbai promoting the movie after its premiere on Thursday.

During one of their interviews, Tovino, his co-star Anna Ben and Aashiq Abu, were asked about what they think of the controversial coverage of the Mumbai cruise ship raid, which saw the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

“It was staged,” opined Aashiq Abu, during an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

“I think that was their purpose, that was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intension to tarnish @iamsrk‘s reputation, his son’s reputation, it looks like that…”: @ttovino on #AryanKhan case#TalkingFilms pic.twitter.com/pAPfiIn7zQ — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 3, 2022

“I think that was their purpose, that was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation, his son’s reputation, it looks like that,” added Tovino.

Anna Ben and Aashiq Abu further rued that the news channels that make such false accusations against people, don’t even care to give “corrections or apologise” when they’re proven wrong. “Maybe this movie (Naaradan) will help people think about it. Movies can be very thought-provoking in such scenarios,” Tovino hoped.