scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

Political intention behind tarnishing Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s reputation: Tovino Thomas

During an interview, Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben and Aashiq Abu were enquired about what they think of the controversial coverage of the Mumbai cruise ship raid, which saw the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 4, 2022 2:10:51 pm
Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan/ Instagram)

Tovino Thomas plays an amoral news anchor who uses his influence to seek vengeance, divide society for political gains and violate people’s privacy in the film Naaradan. The movie is directed by Aashiq Abu of Virus fame. The cast and crew were in Mumbai promoting the movie after its premiere on Thursday.

During one of their interviews, Tovino, his co-star Anna Ben and Aashiq Abu, were asked about what they think of the controversial coverage of the Mumbai cruise ship raid, which saw the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Also Read |The Batman review: A bloated 3-hour marathon dragged down by ponderous dialogue

“It was staged,” opined Aashiq Abu, during an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

“I think that was their purpose, that was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation, his son’s reputation, it looks like that,” added Tovino.

Anna Ben and Aashiq Abu further rued that the news channels that make such false accusations against people, don’t even care to give “corrections or apologise” when they’re proven wrong. “Maybe this movie (Naaradan) will help people think about it. Movies can be very thought-provoking in such scenarios,” Tovino hoped.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kajol: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement