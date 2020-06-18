Sachy (1972-2020): Celebrities mourn the loss of Malayalam screenwriter-director

Malayalam screenwriter and director Sachy passed away in Thrissur on Thursday. He was 48.
Sachy was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday following cardiac-related complications after undergoing a hip-replacement surgery at another hospital in Vadakkanchery. He was in a critical condition and on ventilator for the past two days.
Leaving behind a career in law, Sachy entered the Malayalam film industry as a screenwriter. Along with writer Sethu, he penned movies like Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles. He, however, parted ways with Sethunath in 2011. Sachy then went solo and penned movies like Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License. He also wrote and directed Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Vishnu Vishal tweeted, “Dir #Sachy 💔 #Rip Breaks my heart …Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity..Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently …Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense”
Basil Joseph shared on Twitter, "At the peak of his career.. 💔 Thank you so much for all the entertainment. Rest in Peace."
"One of the Best Script Writer and Finest Director of Mollywood! RIP," Sunny Wayne said via Twitter.
Aju Varghese posted on Twitter, "A big loss....May your soul rest in peace! Love and prayers."
Tovino Thomas took to Twitter and wrote, "You'll be terribly missed Sachietta!!"
Nivin Pauly tweeted, "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!"