Thursday, June 18, 2020
Sachy (1972-2020): Celebrities mourn the loss of Malayalam screenwriter-director

Sachy, whose directorial Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles, hit screens earlier this year, passed away in Thrissur on Thursday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2020 11:49:03 pm
Sachy Sachy was 48

Malayalam screenwriter and director Sachy passed away in Thrissur on Thursday. He was 48.

Sachy was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday following cardiac-related complications after undergoing a hip-replacement surgery at another hospital in Vadakkanchery. He was in a critical condition and on ventilator for the past two days.

Leaving behind a career in law, Sachy entered the Malayalam film industry as a screenwriter. Along with writer Sethu, he penned movies like Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles. He, however, parted ways with Sethunath in 2011. Sachy then went solo and penned movies like Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License. He also wrote and directed Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Celebrities down south mourn the demise of Sachy.

23:49 (IST)18 Jun 2020
'Breaks my heart'

Vishnu Vishal tweeted, “Dir #Sachy 💔 #Rip Breaks my heart …Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity..Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently …Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense”

23:45 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Prithviraj on Sachy
23:43 (IST)18 Jun 2020
'Thank you so much for all the entertainment'

Basil Joseph shared on Twitter, "At the peak of his career.. 💔 Thank you so much for all the entertainment. Rest in Peace."

23:42 (IST)18 Jun 2020
'One of the best script writers'

"One of the Best Script Writer and Finest Director of Mollywood! RIP," Sunny Wayne said via Twitter.

23:40 (IST)18 Jun 2020
'A big loss'

Aju Varghese posted on Twitter, "A big loss....May your soul rest in peace! Love and prayers."

23:40 (IST)18 Jun 2020
'You'll be terribly missed Sachietta'

Tovino Thomas took to Twitter and wrote, "You'll be terribly missed Sachietta!!"

23:39 (IST)18 Jun 2020
'A big loss to Malayalam cinema'

Nivin Pauly tweeted, "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!"

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham is set to bankroll the Hindi remake of Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

In a statement, John said, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the COVID-19 crisis.”

