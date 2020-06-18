Sachy (1972-2020): Celebrities mourn the loss of Malayalam screenwriter-director

Sachy was 48 Sachy was 48

Malayalam screenwriter and director Sachy passed away in Thrissur on Thursday. He was 48.

Sachy was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday following cardiac-related complications after undergoing a hip-replacement surgery at another hospital in Vadakkanchery. He was in a critical condition and on ventilator for the past two days.

Leaving behind a career in law, Sachy entered the Malayalam film industry as a screenwriter. Along with writer Sethu, he penned movies like Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles. He, however, parted ways with Sethunath in 2011. Sachy then went solo and penned movies like Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License. He also wrote and directed Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.