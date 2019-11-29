SC declines actor Dileep’s plea for a copy of sexual assault video

Supreme Court allows Dileep to inspect video of assault on Malayalam actress. Supreme Court allows Dileep to inspect video of assault on Malayalam actress.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant a copy of the memory card containing the visuals of the sexual assault of a popular south Indian actress. The counsel for Dileep had requested it to ascertain the authenticity of the footage.

According to the reports, the defence lawyers had argued the video was doctored. However, upholding the earlier order of the Kerala High Court, the SC quashed the petition from Dileep. However, the top court allowed the actor to inspect the visuals of the crime.

The Kerala government was against handing over the copy of the footage citing privacy of the assault survivor. In its opposition to the petition, the government had mentioned that the video was shown to the accused and lawyers. It seems that the Apex Court was convinced that Dileep’s case will not suffer any harm in not granting the copy of the footage, which has been classified as a “material object” and “documentary evidence.”

Dileep is one of the prime accused in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of an actress.

Dileep is accused of masterminding and bankrolling a group of henchmen to attack the survivor to settle his score. He was subsequently arrested by the special investigating team (SIT) and was made the eighth accused in the case. He spent 85 days in prison before he was released on a conditional bail.

