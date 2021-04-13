scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Meera Jasmine returns in Sathyan Anthikad’s next, to star with Jayaram

The upcoming film will mark Meera Jasmine's return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after a gap of five years.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 13, 2021 7:21:27 pm
Meera Jasmine and Jayaram to act in Sathyan Anthikad's next. (Photo: Sathyan Anthikad/ Facebook)

Acclaimed filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad on Monday announced that his next project will star Meera Jasmine and Jayaram in the lead roles. He took to Facebook to share the news. He noted that the film will also star Devika Sanjay, Innocent, Sreenivasan and Siddique in the supporting cast. The film is penned by Dr Iqbal Kuttippuram while cinematographer S Kumar will handle the camera, and composer Vishnu Vijay will take care of the score. The film will be bankrolled by Central Pictures, who earlier produced the 2013 romantic comedy Oru Indian Pranayakadha.

Sathyan Anthikad has said that the shooting of the film will begin in mid-July.

The upcoming film will mark Meera Jasmine’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after a gap of five years. Her last full-length film was the 2016 film, Pathu Kalpanakal. She had made a cameo appearance in director Abrid Shine’s campus drama, Poomaram in 2018.

Jayaram, meanwhile, was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology drama Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which was shot by filmmakers during the lockdown. He will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic film, Radhe Shyam, which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. He also has director Venkat Prabhu’s Party, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Mani Ratnam’s epic costume drama, Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

