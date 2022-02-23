Sanya Malhotra, Harman Baweja to star in Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

Critically acclaimed Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen will be remade in Hindi. Sanya Malhotra confirmed the news on her Instagram page. “So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can’t wait! (sic),” she wrote on her social media handle.

Harman Baweja will play the male protagonist in the Hindi remake which will be helmed by Arati Kadav of Cargo fame.

Talking about the remake, Harman said in a statement, “There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama. I am super excited to collaborate with Sanya & Arati.”

Written and directed by Jeo Baby, The Great Indian Kitchen had a quiet OTT release last year. But, soon after the release, the film exploded nationally. The movie captures how generations of women slaved away their life within the confines of the kitchen under the strict vigil of patriarchy. With minimalistic dialogue, Jeo Baby inventively uses the camera to show the reality, injustice and suppression meted out to a newlywed woman in her husband’s house. The movie featured Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of the wife and husband.

The Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen is also in production. The Tamil version, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles, is helmed by R Kannan.

The Hindi remake, meanwhile, marks the comeback of Harman Baweja after a gap of eight years. He was last seen in Dishkiyaoon, which came out in 2014.

Sanya Malhotra is now waiting for the release of her movie Love Hostel. Bankrolled by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, the Shanker Raman film also stars Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.

Love Hostel will premiere on ZEE5 this Friday.