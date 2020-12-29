Sangeeth Sivan is ‘off ventilator and recovering’

Sangeeth Sivan was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram last week after testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Sangeeth Sivan/Facebook)

Director-screenwriter Sangeeth Sivan, who was in a critical condition following coronavirus complications, is ‘off ventilator and recovering’. The Yodha director was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sangeeth’s brother and cinematographer Santosh Sivan took to Facebook on Sunday evening to share a health update. He posted, “sangeeth chetta is off ventilator and recovering thks fr all ur prayers.”

Sangeeth Sivan, who made his directorial debut in 1990 with Malayalam film Vyooham, has movies like Yodha, Gandharvam, Nirnayam, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum Apna Sapna Money Money and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 to his credit.