‘Proposed in 3 days, even before meeting her’: Sangeeth Prathap on his love story with Ancy

With his performance in director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earning praise from various quarters, Sangeeth Prathap has once again cemented his position in Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, Girish himself gave him a breakthrough as an actor in Premalu (2024), which became a nationwide sensation. Also an award-winning editor, Sangeeth has built a fan base with his comedic portrayals and even played second fiddle to Mohanlal in Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam (2025).

While he continues to bask in the blockbuster success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Sangeeth Prathap is also gearing up to script a fresh chapter in his personal life, as he and his wife, Ancy Annam, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the update on social media a few months ago with an adorable post.

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Recently, the actor-editor opened up about his relationship with Ancy, including how they met and fell in love. Sangeeth revealed that he grew close to her during a difficult phase in his life and recalled that he proposed just days after starting a conversation with her. He added that they reached the peak of love within a fortnight.

‘Proposed on day 3, peak romance by day 15’: Sangeeth Prathap’s love story

“I was in a long-term relationship that lasted about nine years. I met Malu (Ancy) when I was downhearted about losing that relationship. Malu was my friend’s younger sister. Our first conversation happened when I sent her birthday wishes. We texted all day. We talked nonstop the next day as well. I felt Malu was a very genuine person, and felt a strange closeness,” he recalled during a conversation with Dhanya Varma.

Sangeeth added, “On the third day of knowing her, I proposed, and on the fifth day, she said okay too. On the 15th day, I told Malu’s brother and said I wanted to marry her; by then, we had reached the peak of romance. Interestingly, we hadn’t met in person yet. After that, everything happened very quickly.”

“The beauty of our relationship is Malu herself. I am a very dependent person, someone who seeks love. Malu is my home, my peace. I am generally a people-pleaser. But I tell her that she is the one I have hurt for some reason. When she does things selflessly, I wonder if anyone has stood by me like that before,” Sangeeth added.

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Besides Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Premalu, and Hridayapoorvam, Sangeeth Prathap has also starred in Hridayam (2022), Super Sharanya (2022), Bromance (2025), Thudarum (2025), Baby Girl (2026), and Mollywood Times (2026). He edited movies such as Pathrosinte Padappukal (2022), 4 Years (2022), Jai Ganesh (2024), and Sarkeet (2025). He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for his work in Little Miss Rawther (2023).

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection

Starring Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, and Vinay Forrt in key roles, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit hit the screens on Friday, August 21, coinciding with the Onam season.

It became a blockbuster and has thus far collected Rs 231.25 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, ranking as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.