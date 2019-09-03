Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola makes a mark at Venice Film Festival

Malayalam actor Joju George made a splash as he wore a mundu, a traditional Kerala attire, while walking the red carpet at the ongoing 76th Venice Film Festival. He was there to attended the screening of his film Chola (Shadow of Water) along with his co-stars Nimisha Sajayan and Akhil Vishwanath and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Nimisha and Akhil also wore traditional Kerala attires for the red carpet.

“This has to be the first (and how cool) – mundu worn on the red carpet at #Venezia76. Premiere of @sanalsasidharan’s #Chola! (sic),” well-known author Aseem Chhabra tweeted while sharing a picture from the red carpet.

Besides the conventional fashion choice of the cast of Chola, Sanal’s latest directorial outing is also garnering a lot of attention at the prestigious film festival. A few critics who have been able to catch the film at the festival have heaped praises.

Sanal had earlier said that Chola will be an extension of his previous film, S Durga, a controversial film that examined the gender dynamics in a patriarchal society. Even as the film bagged several international awards, including the coveted Hivos Tiger Award at the 2017 International Film Festival Rotterdam, it courted several controversies in the country and did not get its due in terms of its theatrical release.

With Chola, Sanal is said to have closely studied the mental agony of a woman, who is controlled by a physically dominant male. “Chola attempts to investigate the entitlement of a man’s psyche on a woman, and a woman’s beliefs about men, in the aforementioned culture. The men in Chola try to dominate the girl, Janaki, either by offering pure love, or by conquering her physically and psychologically by sexual aggression. Yet she, who believes that men are her protectors, disciplines herself to stay obedient to dominating males. I hope these characters will give rise to a number of questions about gender dynamics in practice. As a man, I understand there are limits and biases to my understanding of the female experience, and I invite the discussion I hope this film brings,” read the director’s statement at the film festival’s website.

If early reviewers are anything to go by, Sanal has outdone himself exploring the claustrophobic nature of the theme, which also dictated his earlier films Ozhivudivasathe Kali (2015) and S Durga (2017).

Indian film critic Baradwaj Rangan, in his review for Film Companion, described Chola as “the third installment in Sanal’s oppression trilogy”.

“It is very much a companion piece to Ozhivudivasathe Kali and S Durga, ” he adds. “Chola is Sanal’s finest film — or more precisely, it’s the fullest and most artistically realised version of the theme he’s been pursuing in his earlier films,” the critic said.

Lee Marshall, reviewing for Screen Daily, said Chola is a sombre follow-up to S Durga, “which charts a village girl’s abduction and rape in harrowing detail, before veering into a strange dream territory tinged with folk tale elements in its final act.”

The critic, however, also calls the film “problematic” for the way director depicts “the female experience.” He opines that the foreign audience would have benefited if the director has added the local “social and religious” context for the better understanding of the sufferings of the teenage girl in the film.

“Too much is left unexplained at the end of Chola for this ambitious, ambiguous fusion of social and magic realism not to feel like a botched attempt at feminist solidarity that, in its portrait of a resigned victim who develops a zombie-like attachment to her abuser, inadvertently plays into the hands of forces it sets out to oppose,” wrote Lee Marshall.

Chola is being screened at the Orizzonti (Horizons) section of the Venice Film Festival.