Sanal Kumar Sasidharan alleges foul play in his cousin’s death

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's suspicion stems from the fact that Sandhya had donated a part of her liver in 2018. (Photo: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has alleged foul play in the death of his relative, Sandhya. His 40-year-old kin died recently. While the doctors seem to have concluded that the death happened due to COVID-19-related complications, Sanal blames the ‘organ mafia.’

Sanal’s suspicion stems from the fact that Sandhya had donated a part of her liver in 2018. And her family, except for her daughter, was not aware of this until recently. His allegation comes in the light of the ongoing investigation led by the state police into the illegal organ trade in Kerala.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan said that Sandhya had recovered from COVID-19, and she was healthy until she passed away suddenly on November 7. In a series of Facebook posts, Sanal has alleged various lapses in the way the police authorities handled the procedure in the wake of her death. He has suggested that the cops were trying to cover-up something.

He alleged that police officials failed to record the bruises on the arms, neck and under the eyes of the deceased. And he claimed that the cops only made a note of the external bruises after the family approached Neyyattinkara sub-inspector. He also accused the cops of wrongly informing the family that the post-mortem of Sandhya was completed when the procedure was only due on November 12.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief, requesting their intervention in the matter.

