Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson to retrun to Malayalam films

Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson has been roped in for an upcoming Malayalam film which will be helmed by Parthasaradhi. The director’s previous film was Kanchanamala Cable TV (Telugu), which came out in 2005.

According to reports, the film has been titled Purple and it also stars Vishnu Vinayan, Vishnu Govind, Rishi Prakash, Marina Michale, Niharika among others. Purple is said to be a campus-based film, in which Samuel will be reportedly playing a negative role.

Samuel became a popular face among the Malayalam film audience after playing the titular role in the movie Sudani from Nigeria. The film, which also had Soubin Shahir in the lead role, struck gold at the box office upon its release earlier this year. Written and directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the feel-good-movie also received a unanimous thumbs up by the critics.

However, Sudani from Nigeria was also embroiled in a major controversy after Samuel accused the filmmakers of racial discrimination.

“I believe that I was a victim of racial discrimination while in Kerala. It was nothing violent or directly in my face but for my role in Sudani from Nigeria, the producers offered me far less money than Indian actors who are not half as popular or accomplished as I am would normally earn. I only became better enlightened after meeting with several young actors and discussing payment with them. I am of the opinion that this happened purely because of my skin color and the assumption that all Africans are poor and don’t know the value of money (sic),” he had alleged in a Facebook post, kicking up a huge storm in the Malayalam film industry.

The actor later backed off on racial discrimination charges against the filmmakers saying he was wrong in linking the issue of underpayment to racism.

Eventually, he reached an amicable agreement with the makers of Sudani from Nigeria.

