Samantha Akkineni: Uyare will leave you inspired

Actor Samantha Akkineni has heaped praise on Malayalam film Uyare. She took to Twitter to appreciate Parvathy’s moving performance as an acid attack survivor in the film, which was helmed by debutant director Manu Ashokan.

“#Uyare .. just watch it .. It will make you angry , make you cry , make you think , make you love ,make you have hope and leave you inspired . Thankyou @parvatweets …you are our pride And the team director #Manu and writers #BobbySanjay . Absolutely brilliant (sic),” Samantha tweeted.

Written by Bobby-Sanjay, Uyare released in April this year to positive reviews. It also did well at the box office. The film follows Pallavi Raveendran’s (Parvathy) struggles to adjust to her new reality in the aftermath of an acid attack on her. Uyare depicts the enormous psychological trauma, hopelessness, and indifference meted out to an acid attack victim.

In the meantime, Samantha Akkineni is waiting for the release of her new movie, Oh! Baby, which is set to hit the screens on July 5.

The upcoming comedy entertainer is based on South Korean film Miss Granny.

The Telugu adaptation of the Korean film is written and directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, whose expertise lies in making romantic comedies. Last year, she directed comedy web series Gangstars for Amazon Prime Video.

Oh! Baby also stars Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Naga Shourya and Prudhvi Raj Nethi among others.