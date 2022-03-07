Salute trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises a gripping investigative thriller

SonyLIV on Monday unveiled the trailer of its latest Malayalam offering, Salute. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Salute was supposed to hit screens on January 14 this year. However, the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions on theatres forced the makers to rethink the release plans.

It’s unclear as to why the makers opted for a direct OTT release at a time when the box office business is returning to normalcy.

It’s hard to guess the story from the trailer. The film seems to revolve around the pains and pleasure of being a cop. Dulquer Salmaan seems to play a honest cop and it is safe to assume that he has been discharged from his duty for some serious reasons. And he seems to be pursuing his own parallel investigation in hope of finding peace and justice. The trailer cuts between past and present. In the past, Dulquer appears happy and content with his family and job. In the present day, he misses his bygone days when he was happy and content.

In addition to acting in Salute, Dulquer is also bankrolling the film.

Salute is written by screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, who are regular collaborators of Rosshan Andrrews. The film also marks Diana Penty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. It also stars Manoj K. Jayan in a pivotal role.

Salute will premiere on SonyLIV on March 18.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Hey Sinamika. The romantic drama was released in theatres last week to poor reviews.

Dulquer is also bankrolling Puzhu. Puzhu marks his first collaboration with his father Mammootty, who is playing the lead role in the film. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu.